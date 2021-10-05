Potter perfect when he finally got his opportunity

Before Saturday’s game, it had been a couple of weeks since B.T. Potter attempted a field goal.

Clemson entered the red zone multiple times over the course of Saturday’s 19-13 win over Boston College. The Tigers’ offense was executed at a high level, but they were unable to finish off drives, opening the door for Potter to go 4 of 4 on his field-goal attempts.

“It feels good to know that they feel comfortable dropping me out there to try to put some points on the board,” Potter told reporters during Monday’s media availability.

Kickers are athletes that are driven by habit. Repetition helps, but nothing can truly emulate a field goal attempt in front of a packed house at Memorial Stadium.

Although Dabo Swinney sure has tried.

“There’s definitely a rhythm,” Potter said. “Each week in practice, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, I try to build up, so I can hit my stride Friday, Saturday. It’s also the same with the season like the first game, trying to get the rust out of the way and just keep it going. It was nice to get that going Saturday.”

Potter indicated that sometimes when you haven’t kicked for a while, it’s a bit difficult when you go back out there for the first time. After that, it’s like getting back on the bike.

“I think Will Spiers and I were talking about it,” he added. “This year, I have a lot more butterflies. It’s amazing to hear people rather than last year, it felt more like practice. So, it’s been nice to go out there.”

Every Tuesday, Swinney has Potter attempt a game-winning field goal at the end of practice. If he misses, the entire team has to run. The pressure is certainly there. Rather than the eyes of a packed stadium, Potter can feel the eyes of his teammates beating down on him.

“That really gets me going,” Potter said while cracking a smile. “Definitely when fall camp starts, I’m a little bit nervous. Obviously, whenever that happened, I missed it and we had to run. Tough day. I heard about that a lot…That just prepares me for the game.”

Potter said that his 58-yard field goal attempt that came up short at the end of the first half against South Carolina State is one that’s “been getting to me a little bit. I’d like to have that one back. I got underneath it.”

He added that he’s comfortable from 60 yards and in and “should not miss” from 55 or closer.

