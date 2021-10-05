Son of former Tiger, NFL player talks Clemson game visit

The Clemson Insider checked back in with a Class of 2022 legacy recruit who was back on campus for Clemson’s game against Boston College on Saturday night in The Valley.

Greenville (S.C.) three-star tight end Josh Sapp, the son of former Clemson and NFL linebacker Patrick Sapp, was among high priority recruits that were in attendance for the Tigers.

Sapp has long been on Clemson offensive coordinator/tight end coach Tony Elliott’s radar as a viable option at tight end in the 2022 class.

“I really had a great time,” Sapp told TCI. “I enjoyed meeting and seeing most of the coaches at the game and also it was a great experience getting to be up on the hill with the players.”

Sapp has been to plenty of Clemson games, but the experience was a tad different.

“This definitely was a different and better feel coming as a recruit,” he said. “I enjoyed the game a lot.”

As far as an offer is concerned, Sapp indicated to TCI that he hasn’t heard anything new. Things are still seemingly the same as all eyes are on Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth four-star tight end Oscar Delp, who will make his commitment Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Until then Sapp continues to better his relationship with Elliott, who remains close with his father.

“It was good seeing him again,” Sapp said. “Me, him and my dad were talking a lot about how Clemson and the campus use to be back in the day.”

What did Sapp hear from Elliott, Dabo Swinney and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter on Saturday?

“We were mostly talking about how my season has been going and they were telling me to keep up the good work and finish off for a great season,” he said.

