Bridgeman Leads Tigers at Colonial Collegiate Invitational

Clemson, SC—Clemson Senior Jacob Bridgeman fired a two-under-par 68 on Tuesday and finished 20th in a strong national field at the Colonial Collegiate Invitational at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

Clemson improved by 14 shots over its second round 298 to fire a team round of four-over-par 284, the sixth best round on Tuesday among the 15 teams in the field. The Tigers finished with a team score of 878 for the 54 holes, 14th place for the three rounds and 54 holes in the field that included seven of the top 10, and 10 of the top 20 teams in the nation.

Stanford won the tournament with a 837 score, one shot better than Oklahoma. Stanford fired a tournament best 11-under-par 269 in the final round on Tuesday to jump from fifth place to first.

Individually the field included 17 of the top 50 players in the nation and 29 of the top 100 according to the Golfweek/Sagarin Computer Rankings.

Bridgeman’s round of 68 included four birdies and just two bogeys on the par 70 course that measured 7,204 yards. He finished with nine birdies for the tournament and played the par-five holes at two-under-par, tied for third in the field of 75 golfers.

It was his 39th career round in the 60s and 49th under par round. He now has a 70.71 career stroke average, second best in Clemson history behind Doc Redman’s 70.70.

Kyle Cottam came back from a second round 82 to fire an even-par 70 on Tuesday. He had one bogey and one birdie to go with 16 pars, and finished the tournament with a 224 total, good enough for 63rd place.

Senior Zack Gordon had a one-over-par 71 in Tuesday’s final round and finished 34th with a 217 total, second best among the five Tigers in the field. Gordon finished with eight birdies for the tournament, second to Bridgeman’s nine. He had 15 pars on Tuesday to go with one birdie and two bogeys.

Colby Patton had a final round 75 and finished with a 231 total, while Carter Pendley had a final round 79 and finished at 237.

Clemson returns to action October 22-24 at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate in Alpharetta, Ga.

Results at Colonial Collegiate Invitational

October 4-5, 2021

Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas

Par 70, 7204 yards

Team Standings

1. Stanford 837, 2. Oklahoma 838, 3. Oklahoma State 843, and Wake Forest 843, 5. Pepperdine 846, 6. TCU, 7. Texas and Georgia 858, 9. Vanderbilt 863, 10. San Diego State and Southern California, 871, 12. Florida, 873, 13. Oregon 877, 14. Clemson 878, Baylor 882.

Clemson Individuals

20. Jacob Bridgeman 70-75-68/213, 34. Zack Gordon 73-73-71/217, 63. Kyle Cottam 72-82-70/224, 73. Colby Patton 81-75-75/231, 74. Carter Pendley 83-75-79/237