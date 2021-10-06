Clemson stays put in ESPN analyst's latest ACC Power Rankings

An ESPN analyst this week released her latest ACC Power Rankings after Week 5 of the college football season.

One of ESPN’s ACC writers, Andrea Adelson, gave her latest Power Rankings and still has Clemson (3-2, 2-1 ACC) at No. 4 following its 19-13 win over Boston College last Saturday at Death Valley.

Adelson also ranked the Tigers at No. 4 after its double-overtime loss to NC State in Raleigh on Sept. 25.

Undefeated Wake Forest (5-0, 3-0 ACC) sits atop Adelson’s latest power rankings, while one-loss NC State (4-1, 1-0) and one-loss Pittsburgh (4-1, 1-0) are No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.

You can see Adelson’s latest Power Rankings in full below:

AA's ACC Power Rankings, Week 5

1. Wake Forest ⏰

2. NC State 😐

3. Pitt ⬆️

4. Clemson 😅

5. Boston College💔

6. Virginia Tech 😶

7. Louisville 😡

8. Georgia Tech 🥴

9. North Carolina 🔔

10. Virginia 🤭

11. Miami 🤕

12. Duke 🥺

13. Florida State 🍾

14. Syracuse 😩 — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) October 4, 2021

