Lawrence discusses how Jaguars are reacting to Meyer's bar incident, apology

Trevor Lawrence met with the media Wednesday and fielded questions about how the Jacksonville Jaguars are reacting to head coach Urban Meyer’s bar incident and apology.

Meyer apologized to players and staff in a full team meeting Wednesday morning in the wake of the viral videos that surfaced showing him with a woman who was not his wife at an Ohio bar.

“I think that was great,” Lawrence said of Meyer’s apology. “I know a lot of the guys respected it, how he addressed us this morning. And most of us have had separate conversations, individual one-on-one conversations, with him, and I think he’s handled it well to this point. Obviously, it’s not an easy situation and you don’t want to be in this situation, but I think he’s done right by us and it was a good meeting this morning – just up front with us, apologized.

“We’re a team and we’re sticking together. Just because something happens that puts a little stress on it, that doesn’t mean you just give up and you go your separate ways – you figure it out and work through it. So, that’s what we’re doing, and I feel good about our team. Nothing’s changed. We’re still really tight. So, we’re just looking forward to playing the Titans this weekend and getting back on track.”

Lawrence said Meyer still has his respect and the team still believes in Meyer despite the situation.

“I feel like, at this point, we’ve all addressed everything,” Lawrence said. “Everyone knows the situation, the details. It is what it is. Like I said, I’m still going to respect him. He’s our coach. I still believe in him — this team does. And we’re moving on to playing the Titans. Everyone kind of knows everything already, so there’s really no more questions, I don’t think, to be answered about it.”

