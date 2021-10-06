Packers teammate pays off bet on Clemson-BC game with Amari Rodgers

Former Clemson and current Green Bay Packers rookie receiver Amari Rodgers has made bets on a couple of Clemson games with two of his Packers teammates this season.

Rodgers lost a bet on the Clemson-Georgia game with Packers 2021 first-round draft pick and former UGA cornerback Eric Stokes, so Rodgers bought Stokes a Louis Vuitton travel bag and backpack as part of their bet after the Bulldogs defeated the Tigers, 10-3, on Sept. 4 in Charlotte.

However, Rodgers came out on the right end of a bet on the Clemson-Boston College game with former BC and current Packers running back A.J. Dillon, with the Tigers defeating the Eagles 19-13 last Saturday at Death Valley.

Rodgers posted the following video of Dillon paying off their bet by wearing Clemson gear provided by Rodgers in the Packers locker room:

Got my gear ready my boy! Nice doing business with ya!😁🤝 https://t.co/1KTNsDomYM — Amari Rodgers3️⃣ (@arodgers_3) October 3, 2021

@ajdillon7 Can i get a Go Tigers!?? You look pretty All In to me 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/BXjq55MT1U — Amari Rodgers3️⃣ (@arodgers_3) October 6, 2021

