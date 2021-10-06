Podcast: Open date is coming at the right time

Clemson Ring of Honor member Levon Kirkland, and myself, discuss why an open date is coming at a great time for Clemson.

We also discuss all the injuries for the Tigers, which might be the longest list in the Dabo Swinney era. We also give out our latest ACC Power Rankings for this week, as well as talk about the big games coming up this Saturday in the conference.

You can listen to today’s podcast here (LINK), or listen to it and download it where you listen to all of your podcasts at either Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.