Report: Dark horse team could emerge for Watson trade

With the NFL trade deadline approaching on Nov. 2, former Clemson and current Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will either be traded in the next four weeks, or he won’t be traded at all this season.

The Texans have reportedly softened their asking price for Watson, and according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, teams are still calling about Watson despite the fact that his legal situation, with allegations of sexual misconduct, remains unresolved.

The Miami Dolphins have long been viewed as the frontrunner for a potential Watson trade, and Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported over the weekend that if a Watson trade happens, it will be to the Dolphins.

However, the Dolphins apparently aren’t the only team that is at least being linked to Watson.

According to a recent report from CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, while the Dolphins are still Watson’s “primary suitor,” Canfora said he spoke with multiple general managers and “some GMs believe the Saints could emerge as a darkhorse” trade destination for Watson.

