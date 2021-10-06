This could be Swinney’s best coaching to date

Dabo Swinney said he had so many players wearing yellow jerseys at Monday’s practice, he had enough guys to win a bowl game. And he was not exaggerating.

Like most programs through the years, Clemson has had its fair share of injuries, including a loss of a player or two with season-ending injuries. That is football. It comes with the territory. But for the most part, especially during its run to elite status in college football, Clemson has been fairly fortunate.

But the Tigers good fortune ran out in 2021. The injury bug has run rampant through the program as 21 players have some kind of injury that has either held them out of game, knocked them from a game or ended their season all together.

Seven players–WR Will Taylor (ACL); DT Bryan Bresee (ACL), OL John Williams (ACL), S Lannden Zanders (shoulder), OL Dietrick Pennington (ACL), WR Brannon Spector (shoulder and COVID-19) and OG Daquan Johnson (pec tear)—are done. Johnson and Spector were done before preseason camp even started and Williams was injured during camp. Pennington went down early in the year and in the last two weeks the Tigers have lost Bresee and Taylor for the season.

“We’re a M.A.S.H. unit. We’ve got a lot of guys that we’d have a hard time probably playing this week,” Swinney said.

Luckily, for the Tigers, they do not play this week.

Never in the Swinney era has Clemson been this beat up. Heck, in my 17 years covering the Tigers, I have never seen them with so many injuries.

Defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart had his knee scoped prior to camp, and he still has not played. Offensive guard Mason Trotter broke his hand in camp and has missed most of the season thus far. Defensive tackle Tyler Davis has a bicep injury he suffered in Clemson’s win over Georgia Tech, and he likely will not return until the postseason.

Running back Will Shipley suffered a lower leg injury at NC State and will miss at least a few more weeks before he can return.

Defensive tackle Tre Williams has an undisclosed injury, but he has been playing hurt all year, according to Swinney. Linebacker James Skalski has been dealing with a shoulder issue for most of the season and had to leave the NC State game because of it.

This past week, corners Malcolm Greene (shoulder), Mario Goodrich (groin) and Fred Davis (ankle), along with right guard Will Putnam (toe) all missed the Boston College game due to injury, while wide receivers Frank Ladson (groin), E.J. Williams (hand, knee) and Justyn Ross (concussion) were all forced to leave the game because of an injury. Tight end Braden Galloway also suffered a concussion in the Tigers’ win over BC.

Swinney expects most of the players on the injured list to be back by this Sunday, when they begin game week for Syracuse on Oct. 15.

But, as you can see, Clemson is truly a beat-up football team right now. Trying to win football games is already a tough enough task, but with so many injuries it is even harder.

Clemson’s goal is to win the ACC. Though the Tigers need a little help right now, that goal can still be obtained. And if the Tigers can find a way to do it, this might be the best job of coaching in Dabo Swinney’s career.

