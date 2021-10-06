Tigers in the NFL Week 4

In Week 4 of action in the NFL several former Clemson football players turned heads with impressive performances.

The top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Trevor Lawrence, found his stride in a Thursday night matchup with Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Lawrence completed 17-of-24 passes for 240 yards without an interception and impressed with a seven-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

The Jaguars fell 24-21 on a last second field goal but showed promise behind their quarterback, Jacksonville hosts the Titans on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Each week The Clemson Insider highlights break-through performances by former Tigers at the next level.

Hunter Renfrow, Raiders – Renfrow continued to assert himself as a primary weapon for the Raiders on Monday as he caught a pass in his 33rd straight NFL game. He caught six passes for 67 yards and a touchdown on his signature “China route” in the Raiders’ 28-14 loss to the Chargers.

But his most impressive play was a bone-crushing pass breakup on a fake punt attempt early in the game. The Raiders host the Bears on Sunday at 4:05 p.m.

Ray Ray McCloud, Steelers – McCloud turned heads as a return man for the Steelers on Sunday. He finished with 115 all-purpose yards as the Packers bested Pittsburgh 27-17. The Steelers host the Broncos on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Dexter Lawrence, Giants – Lawrence helped the Giants to a 27-21 win over the Saints on Sunday. He finished the game with six tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass defended. New York travels to face the Cowboys on Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

Christian Wilkins, Dolphins – The Dolphins remained winless after a 27-17 loss to the Colts on Sunday, but Christian Wilkins still showed out for his team. Wilkins finished the game with seven tackles and two tackles for a loss. Miami travels up state to face the Buccaneers on Sunday at 1 p.m.