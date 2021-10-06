Transfers that might have helped along Clemson's offensive line

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney hasn’t wavered in his belief in developing the players he signs rather than adding them from the transfer portal, but there are some positions where the Tigers could have used some help this season.

Swinney, who’s never utilized the portal to supplement his roster, recently outlined the exceptions to his steadfast belief. He also said he didn’t think there was anyone in the portal this offseason that could have started for this year’s team. When it comes to offensive linemen, though, there are some transfers who are making that kind of impact at their new program.

Clemson’s offensive line has been a work in progress with the Tigers having to retool that group during the offseason. All-ACC tackle Jackson Carman is now starting for the Cincinnati Bengals as a rookie while center Cade Stewart also decided to leave after last season. As a result, right tackle Jordan McFadden moved to the left side to replace Carman while Matt Bockhorst, who started at left guard last season, moved to center.

The Tigers, who also have a true freshman at left guard in Marcus Tate, have tried three starting combinations up front through the first five games. Last week against Boston College, Bockhorst moved to right guard in place of the injured Will Putnam while sophomore Hunter Rayburn filled in at center, which helped Clemson have one of its best offensive showings of the season so far (231 yards rushing, 207 passing). Still, the Tigers rank 83rd nationally in rushing and have allowed 10 sacks, seven of those coming in the opener against Georgia.

Here’s a look at a handful of transfer linemen who could’ve possibly helped given the impact they’re making at their new programs this season.

C Orlando Umana, from Utah to Ole Miss

Center was arguably the most pressing need up front for Clemson following Stewart’s departure, something Umana could’ve filled immediately. Instead, he’s doing it for No. 17 Ole Miss.

Umana was a Pac-12 honorable mention with the Utes in 2019 after starting 12 games at center that season. He played just one game during Utah’s pandemic-shortened season last year but started 26 of the 40 games he played for the Utes.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder landed at Ole Miss this summer and has started three of the Rebels’ first four games, anchoring a line that’s paved the way for an offense that ranks third nationally in total yards and 11th in rushing. There’s also some versatility to Umana’s game. Four of his starts at Utah came at guard.

G Cain Madden, from Marshall to Notre Dame

With four of its starting linemen gone from last season, Notre Dame wasted no time turning to the portal to land one of the nation’s top interior line transfers.

An all-Conference USA performer during his time at Marshall, Madden was a three-year starter for the Thundering Herd. After his fifth season there — and having one last season remaining after the NCAA didn’t count the pandemic season against anyone’s eligibility — Madden decided to head to Notre Dame, where he immediately slid in as the starting right guard.

The 13th-ranked Irish are 4-1 with that loss coming against No. 6 Cincinnati, but Notre Dame’s reworked group up front has had its own growing pains. Notre Dame is 124th out of 130 FBS teams in rushing and 127th in sacks allowed (4.4 per game).

G/C Eric Wilson, from Harvard to Penn State

While Clemson had a couple of second-year players (Rayburn and Mason Trotter) competing with a more natural guard (Bockhorst) for the starting center job during the spring and summer, Penn State landed Wilson as a graduate transfer to shore up the interior of its line.

Wilson, who played in 22 career games at Harvard, was courted by multiple Power Five programs once he entered the transfer portal and originally committed to Auburn before Gus Malzahn was fired at the end of last season. That allowed Penn State, now ranked fourth in the country, to swoop in for Wilson, an all-Ivy League guard in 2019 (the Crimson didn’t play a season in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic).

Wilson could also play center but secured the Nittany Lions’ starting left guard job after the first game of the season. The 6-4, 307-pounder didn’t arrive on Penn State’s campus until May.

G Doug Nester, from Virginia Tech to West Virginia

Another interior lineman, Nester left the ACC’s Hokies for the Big 12’s Mountaineers in the offseason. He started 17 of the 19 games he played for Virginia Tech and has been West Virginia’s starting right guard all season.

A massive guard at 6-7 and 321 pounds, Nester is a former top-100 recruit nationally and was named an all-freshman honorable mention by Pro Football Focus following the 2019 season. It’s been a tough go offensively for the Mountaineers, though. West Virginia ranks 80th nationally in total offense and 107th in rushing through five games.

But it’s not like there’s not precedence for an intra-conference transfer. Former Clemson defensive tackle Jordan Williams transferred to Nester’s old school after last season.

T/G Jahmir Johnson, from Tennessee to Texas A&M

The most well-traveled lineman on this list, Johnson has started all five games at tackle for Texas A&M, his fourth different school.

Johnson began his college career in 2016 with a redshirt year at Rhode Island before going to Arizona Western Community College, where he morphed into a top-50 junior college recruit nationally, according to ESPN. He then signed with Tennessee, where he started 11 games at left guard in 2018 before dealing with injuries the following season.

He started five games at Tennessee last season before deciding to spend his final year of eligibility at Texas A&M as a graduate transfer. Perhaps the 6-5, 300-pounder would’ve been reluctant to move back inside (where Clemson’s biggest need was), but Johnson has helped pave the way for the nation’s 57th-best rushing attack this season.