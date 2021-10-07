Former Clemson, NFL player: Xavier Thomas is ‘shutting 'em up’

A former Clemson star gave a shoutout to senior defensive end Xavier Thomas for the excellent season he is having this year.

Coty Sensabaugh – a standout cornerback at Clemson from 2007-11 who went on to play with several different teams in the NFL from 2012-19 – talked about Thomas during the “One-on-Ones” show with former Louisville and NFL wide receiver Harry Douglas.

Sensabaugh believes Thomas has made himself a lot of money this year while quieting his doubters and proving to everyone what kind of player he has the potential to be in the NFL.

“I got to give it up to my man Xavier Thomas,” Sensabaugh said. “He came in as a highly recruited cat out of high school, had a hell of a freshman year, had some ups and downs in between, and now this year he’s playing at his peak level and he’s making himself a lot of money. And he’s showing everybody – he’s not only shutting ‘em up because it was a lot of negative talk about him, but that’s a whole ‘nother thing – he’s showing everybody at the next level what he’s capable of and why he needs an opportunity come next year on Sundays.”

This season, Thomas has looked more like the all-ACC performer he was earlier in his career.

In last Saturday’s game vs. Boston College, Thomas finished with three tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack to add to many of his team-leading totals in those departments. His 3.5 sacks and eight quarterback pressures are tops on the team, and only fellow defensive end Myles Murphy has more tackles for loss than Thomas (4.5) through the first five games.

