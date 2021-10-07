Future Tiger commits to All-American Bowl

Big honor for a future Clemson Tiger.

Clemson wide receiver commit Nathaniel Joseph announced Thursday that he has committed to play in the 2023 All-American Bowl, one of the nation’s premier high school all-star football games.

The All-American Bowl, which will feature 100 of the nation’s top high school football players, will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio and will be nationally televised live on NBC.

Joseph, a four-star prospect from Edison High School in Miami, Fla., became the first commit in Clemson’s 2023 class when he announced his verbal pledge to the Tigers on Sept. 10.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks