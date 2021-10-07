Podcast: Brownell joins pod to talk Clemson football, preview upcoming season

Clemson men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell joins the pod to talk some Clemson Football, as well as give Levon Kirkland and myself a hard time about our Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brownell also gives a preview of what to expect from his Tigers this coming season. The Clemson Insider’s Davis Potter drops by for his weekly interview, as he updates the pod on all of the injuries, and if he thinks the Tigers can pull it together in time to win a seventh straight ACC Championship.

Levon and myself also give out our top 10 teams in college football and more.

You can download and listen to today’s podcast here (LINK), or listen to it and download it where you listen to all of your podcasts at either Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.