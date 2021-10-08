Caldwell set to check out 5-star, nation's No. 1 OT

Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell will be on hand for a five-star offensive lineman’s game tonight.

The Clemson Insider has learned that Caldwell will see Southeast Polk High School (Pleasant Hill, Iowa) five-star tackle Kadyn Proctor play in his game at Prairie High (Cedar Rapids, Iowa).

Proctor, a 6-foot-8, 335-pound junior, is ranked as the country’s No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2023 class by ESPN, Rivals and the 247Sports Composite, the latter of which considers him the No. 5 overall prospect in his class regardless of position.

In September, Proctor released a top 12 featuring Clemson along with Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Iowa State, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M.

Clemson has not yet offered Proctor, but he explained to TCI recently why he still wanted to include the Tigers in his top group of schools.

“They’re a school that I think could really wrap up my recruitment with an offer,” he said. “So, I kind of just put them in there, and I’ve been talking to the coaches a lot. Coach Caldwell said he was going to try to get down here sometime in October. So, maybe after he watches one of my games, then I’ll get that offer and we can take that a little bit further.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks