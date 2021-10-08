Clemson coach pays visit to see 5-star corner

Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed traveled to see a priority target play on Thursday night.

Reed was on hand for Glenwood School (Phenix City, Ala.)’s game at Hooper Academy (Hope Hull, Ala.) to see Glenwood 2023 five-star cornerback A.J. Harris, per Harris’ father on Twitter.

@CUCoachReed Clemson Football Thank You for coming out to to watch @Aj_harris04 game, you are doing a great job recruiting AJ. pic.twitter.com/znUfpk8N8c — Daniel E. Harris (@DanielE23247602) October 8, 2021

Harris (6-2, 180) is ranked as the No. 3 cornerback and No. 13 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Two weeks ago, Harris named Clemson one of the seven finalists in his recruitment, along with Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame, North Carolina, Georgia and Ohio State.

Harris also announced he will be committing on Jan. 11, 2022.

Clemson extended an offer to Harris this past June when he was on campus for a visit.

“I loved the way Clemson is set up,” Harris told The Clemson Insider after the visit. “It’s a very discreet location. There’s not too much going on all-around it. I’m a homebody, I don’t really like doing too much. That’s kind of right up my alley and it’s just making sure that you get your education and playing football at a high level. That’s just something that’s big for me. I’m not really a big city type of guy. I definitely like the setup of the whole campus.”

Harris returned to Clemson in July, and as TCI has previously reported, he plans to be in Death Valley for Clemson’s game against Florida State on Oct. 30. He was a guest of the Tigers for the season-opening matchup against Georgia in Charlotte.

