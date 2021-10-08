Clemson coach travels to see 5-star DL

The Clemson Insider has learned that a Clemson coach will be seeing a five-star in action this Friday night.

Todd Bates, Clemson’s defensive tackles coach/recruiting coordinator, went down to the Lone Star State to see Allen (Texas) 2023 five-star defensive lineman David “DJ” Hicks.

Hicks is one of the top players in the nation for his class. He ranks as the No. 2 defensive lineman, No. 3 overall prospect regardless of position and No. 1 recruit in the state of Texas, per the 247Sports Composite.

TCI caught up with Hicks after he made it up to Tiger Town for the Dabo Swinney Camp and an unofficial visit this past summer.

“It was amazing,” Hicks said of his Clemson experience. “It was very eye-opening for me to be able to see Clemson.”

Clemson is a program that has stood out throughout his recruitment process, hence why Bates will be in attendance and representing the Tigers Friday.

“Clemson is a very good school,” Hicks said. “They’ll probably be in it to the end of my recruitment.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!