Clemson coaches travel to check out Alabama QB

The Clemson Insider has learned that two members of Clemson’s coaching staff hit the recruiting trail this week.

Both Tigers offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter were on hand to watch Briarwood Christian (Birmingham, Ala.) quarterback Christopher Vizzina at his high school game Thursday night.

The Class of 2023 gunslinger is a fast-rising quarterback prospect, who has shot up the recruiting ranks since he visited Clemson for the Dabo Swinney Camp this past summer.

In his most recent conversation with TCI, Vizzina had this to say about the love he’s been receiving from Clemson lately from Streeter, Elliott and Clemson defensive tackles coach/ recruiting coordinator Todd Bates.

As well as his relationship with Streeter.

“Coach Streeter, he’s awesome,” Vizzina said. “Every single time we talk, we first talk about the upcoming game, but then towards the end of the conversation, we always talk about normal life stuff, no football.

“He understands and I understand that people only want to talk to us about football. When we get on the phone, we talk about more than football, we talk about our families and how life is going and everything. That’s a big thing for me because I get tired of talking about football a lot.”

Vizzina has recently picked up offers from Penn State, Auburn and Florida. He plans to be at the University of Kentucky this weekend for its matchup against LSU and will eventually make a game-day visit to Clemson at some point this fall.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!