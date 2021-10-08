Clemson’s defense is built for this

While Clemson’s offense has struggled through the first half of the season, Clemson’s defense has been just fine, thank you very much.

In fact, one can make an argument the Tigers might be 1-4 heading into their weekend off, instead of 3-2, if it was not for the defense. In recent weeks, the Clemson D got multiple late stops against Georgia Tech and Boston College to preserve both victories.

The amazing part is Clemson has been doing it without some of its best players. Safety Lannden Zanders (shoulder) and defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (ACL) are both lost for the season. Defensive tackle Tyler Davis (bicep) will not be back until the postseason.

Several other guys are banged up or have missed time this year due to injury, including corners Malcolm Greene (shoulder), Fred Davis (ankle) and Mario Goodrich (groin). Linebacker James Skalski (shoulder) missed most of the NC State game and safety Nolan Turner did not play against Georgia due to injury.

However, despite all of the sprained ankles, cuts and bruises, the Tigers have not missed a beat on the defensive side of the ball.

“It is a testament to the culture of this program, how we compete and the kind of guys that we bring in here,” Turner said. “We just have a bunch of guys that compete and execute at a high level, and it is fun to watch.”

It has been fun to watch.

Clemson leads the ACC in seven defensive categories heading into the weekend, including scoring defense (12.2 pts/game), yards per play (4.21) and yards per carry (2.73). No team has reached 5.0 yards per play in any of the Tigers’ first five games in 2021.

Whether it is Turner, Skalski, defensive ends Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas or cornerback Andrew Booth, someone is making a play at every level.

“It is definitely contagious. We know we are all talented. We know how much work we put in throughout the week,” said Thomas, who has 4.5 tackles for loss and leads the team with 3.5 sacks and 8 quarterback pressures. “With how much Coach V (Brent Venables) pushes us in the film room and coming and putting the extra work in, we know when we go out there, and the preparation that we have, we know we are confident within ourselves. We play free.”

And they play fast.

How fast? Opponents are averaging just 5.8 yards per pass attempt, which is tops in the ACC, as well. They have allowed just five defensive touchdowns, which leads the ACC, and just three in regulation through the first five games.

The Tigers have given up just one rushing touchdown so far.

People have said the Tigers have been a “bend but don’t break defense” this year. However, when looking at the numbers, the Tigers have mostly been wrecking everything their opponents try to do.

“That is what our mindset is,” Turner said. “We worked out all summer. Through workouts and fall camp, that is just kind of the mentality that we have built on that side of the ball.”