Former Clemson, NFL player: No question who Tigers' No. 1 RB should be

A former Clemson and NFL player recently discussed Clemson’s running back situation and says there’s no doubt in his mind who the No. 1 back should be, even when freshman Will Shipley returns to action from the leg injury that currently has him sidelined.

Coty Sensabaugh – a standout cornerback at Clemson from 2007-11 who went on to play with several different teams in the NFL from 2012-19 – said during the “One-on-Ones” show with former Louisville and NFL wide receiver Harry Douglas that he believes sophomore Kobe Pace should be the lead back for the Tigers moving forward.

Against Boston College last Saturday, Pace recorded a career-high 125 yards on 19 carries with one touchdown. It marked Clemson’s first 100-yard rushing performance of the season, and his 59-yard touchdown run marked the longest play of Pace’s career and Clemson’s longest play from scrimmage of the season.

“I don’t think there’s any question, whether Will Shipley’s playing or not, who should be the No. 1 guy,” Sensabaugh said. “And that’s not a knock on Will Shipley, but I think you’ve got to keep Pace as the lead dog. I think he had a rush for 59 yards, and if I’m not mistaken, that was the longest play on offense Clemson’s had all year, which is crazy.”

