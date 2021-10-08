Former Tiger still believes Clemson 'is in great hands' with Uiagalelei

A former Clemson and NFL player still believes the future of the Tigers’ offense and football program is bright with D.J. Uiagalelei at the helm, despite his struggles to this point in the season.

What the sophomore quarterback did following Clemson’s 19-13 win over Boston College last Saturday — returning to an empty Death Valley to put in some extra work — spoke volumes about Uiagalelei to former Clemson and NFL cornerback Coty Sensabaugh.

“What I heard about Big Cinco and him staying on the field, getting those extra reps in, that tells you everything you need to know about that young man — and that Clemson’s offense and their program is in great hands,” Sensabaugh said during the “One-on-Ones” show with former Louisville and NFL wide receiver Harry Douglas.

While Uiagalelei’s stats against Boston College don’t jump off the page — he went 13-of-28 passing for 207 yards — Sensabaugh noted that his receivers didn’t help him out on several occasions in the contest.

“Big Cinco, I got to give him credit,” Sensabaugh said. “He missed some throws, but he made a lot of throws that was right in the receivers’ hands, and as a receiver you know those were more than catchable balls. He hit some of them in the numbers and he hit some of them on the face mask.”

