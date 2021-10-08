How former Clemson players are performing after transferring

While Clemson coach Dabo Swinney’s policy about bringing in transfers has gotten a lot of attention, the Tigers have also had some players leave the program for a new destination.

Thanks to the NCAA’s new one-time transfer rule, players who transferred out of Clemson’s program following last season were immediately eligible at their new FBS schools. The group, which included two starters, has had varying degrees of impact at their new programs.

Here’s a look at how players who were on the Tigers’ roster last season are performing for their new teams:

LB Mike Jones, LSU

Jones started seven of Clemson’s 10 games last season as Isaiah Simmon’s primary replacement at the SAM, or strongside, linebacker spot and finished with 30 tackles, four pass breakups and two interceptions, but, in a bit of a surprise, he entered the transfer portal and landed at LSU. Addressing Jones’ decision during the spring, Swinney said Jones wanted to move inside at the position, where James Skalski was already entrenched at the top of the depth chart. It’s been a methodical transition for Jones, who’s played in three games for LSU so far as a backup. He’s got 10 tackles on the season.

*CB Derion Kendrick, Georgia

Kendrick was technically a transfer, though this one comes with an asterisk since he didn’t exactly leave the program on his own accord. Kendrick, a two-year starter for the Tigers, entered the transfer portal after he was dismissed by Swinney in February following Kendrick’s arrest on a gun charge. He immediately moved into the starting lineup at Georgia, where he’s got seven tackles and an interception through the Bulldogs’ first five games.

RB Chez Mellusi, Wisconsin

Mellusi was one of two backs to leave the program amid what was a crowded backfield heading into the season. He’s enjoying his most significant role at Wisconsin. Mellusi won the starting job in the offseason and is the Badgers’ leading rusher with 332 yards and two touchdowns on 75 carries through four games. A former four-star signee, Mellusi had 68 carries as a reserve at Clemson but scored six touchdowns in those two seasons.

DT Jordan Williams, Virginia Tech

After three seasons as a backup at Clemson, Williams transferred closer to his hometown of Virginia Beach, Virginia — and within the ACC — and has been a signficant part of the Hokies’ rotation on the interior of the defensive line. Williams has started two of Virginia Tech’s first four games. He has 13 tackles and half a sack so far.

DT Nyles Pinckney, Minnesota

Pinckney was a team captain who played in 55 games (15 starts) over five seasons with Clemson. But with the NCAA granting fall athletes a free season of eligibility amid the coronavirus pandemic, Pinckney opted for a change of scenery for his sixth and final season. He settled on Minnesota, where he’s started four of the Golden Gophers’ first five games. Pinckney has six tackles.

RB DeMarkcus Bowman, Florida

A former five-star recruit, Bowman signed with Clemson in 2020 and played in the Tigers’ first two games last season before transferring out. The Lakeland, Florida, native landed back closer to home with the Gators, where’s he’s spent his first season as a reserve. Bowman has 53 rushing yards on seven carries in two games.

CB LeAnthony Williams, Marshall

A reserve defensive back at Clemson, Williams left after four seasons in the program and landed at the Group of Five level. He has played in three of the Thundering Herd’s five games and has six tackles.

OL Kaleb Boateng, Florida

Boateng joined the Gators’ program as a walk-on this season after spending two seasons at Clemson as a reserve linemen. The 6-foot-4, 285-pounder isn’t listed on Florida’s two-deep.