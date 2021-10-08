In-state DB's Clemson visit highlighted by meeting Tiger legends

An in-state prospect made his way to Death Valley last Saturday to attend his first game at Clemson as a recruit.

Camden (S.C.) High School 2022 defensive back Jaylen Pate was on hand for the Tigers’ 19-13 victory over Boston College and came away impressed by the environment of a night game in The Valley – especially how loud Clemson fans were while cheering the team on.

“Not only the atmosphere up there, but the fans are real, you know what I mean,” he said.

The highlight of the unofficial visit for Pate was getting to spend time with a couple of Clemson football legends who are now on Dabo Swinney’s staff.

“I got to meet two of my favorite former players – Tajh Boyd and C.J. Spiller,” Pate said. “I actually got a tour from Tajh Boyd to see the facilities and stuff, and he gave me some words of advice.”

Pate also made an unofficial visit to South Carolina in late September but said he has been a Clemson fan all his life.

“Always, since I was probably like 2,” he said. “That’s definitely my dream school.”

A 6-foot, 180-pound senior, Pate describes himself as a playmaker on the defensive side of the ball in the secondary.

“I think I’m pretty good in man coverage,” he said. “I think I’m pretty fast. I can definitely make plays on the ball if needed. I’m a pretty good tackler, if I do say so myself.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks