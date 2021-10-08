Jags OC on Lawrence: 'Everybody should see the evolution of what he's done'

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell pumped his fist at the podium during his press conference Thursday when asked about the first turnover-free game of Trevor Lawrence’s young NFL career a week ago against the Cincinnati Bengals, and how important that was for the rookie quarterback.

“That’s a big deal, and it was a huge deal for him, for us as an offense,” Bevell told reporters. “You see how the game’s different when you don’t turn it over. You’re in the game, it helps you do different things offensively. So, great job by him protecting it. … But it was a big deal, big deal.”

After throwing three interceptions in his first NFL regular season start on Sept. 12 against the Houston Texans, and then throwing two interceptions in each of the Jaguars’ next two games against the Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals, Lawrence completed 17-of-24 passes for 204 yards with no interceptions while scoring his first career rushing touchdown in the game against the Bengals.

Bevell was pleased with Lawrence’s decision-making in that contest, particularly the way he smartly got rid of the ball and didn’t try to force throws when plays weren’t there to be had.

“I really thought he made great decisions in that game,” Bevell said. “There was a lot of really good decisions. Even the decision when he got outside the pocket – it’s like ‘You know what, I can’t make a play here,’ and he threw it away. So, you saw that happening.”

Through the first four games of his NFL career, Lawrence has completed 57 percent of his passes for 873 yards and five touchdowns with seven interceptions to go with 82 rushing yards and the rushing score on 17 carries.

“I believe that you guys should see and everybody should see the evolution of what he’s done from game one to game four, how he’s improving,” Bevell said. “Every rep that he gets is invaluable, and he’s learning from each one he gets. Just like last game, was awesome to see him go out and it’s like, ‘Nothing’s there, I’ve just got to get rid of this one.’”

After losing each of their first three games by at least 10 points, the Jaguars lost to the Bengals last week by just three points on a field goal as time expired in regulation.

Lawrence will try to get the first win of his NFL career and help the Jags snap their 19-game losing streak dating back to last year when they play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks