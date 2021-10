Clemson Ring of Honor Member Levon Kirkland, and myself, try to figure out the reason or reasons why Clemson has struggled through the first half of the college football season.

We also go over some of the top games in college football this Saturday, as well as give out our picks, including our locks of the week.

You can download and listen to today’s podcast here (LINK), or listen to it and download it where you listen to all of your podcasts at either Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.