Renfrow honored with award for incredible play

Former Clemson and current Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow has been honored with an award for the big play he made on “Monday Night Football” this week.

Renfrow won the NFL Way to Play Award for Week 4 for the big hit he made to break up a pass on a fake punt in the game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Renfrow’s play, which went viral, came late in the first quarter and caused a turnover on downs.

“We didn’t have a guy out there, and I was kind of in between and I didn’t know if I should play the return or go down and play the receiver,” Renfrow said. “So, luckily, he took some time to throw the ball and I was able to make a play. But it was a big stop for us, I guess.”

The NFL Way to Play Award, now in its fourth year, recognizes the best examples of playing technique each week of the NFL regular season and playoffs. A panel of NFL legends vote on which impactful play best exemplifies that week by week.