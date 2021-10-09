Former Clemson running back shines in career game Saturday

A former Clemson running back shined while leading his team to a win Saturday.

Chez Mellusi helped lift Wisconsin to a 24-0 victory over Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, rushing for a career-high 145 yards on 21 carries and scoring on a 15-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Mellusi’s previous career high in rushing yards was 144, recorded earlier this season in Wisconsin’s win over Easter Michigan.

The junior from Naples, Fla., has 477 rushing yards on 96 carries and three rushing touchdowns in five games with the Badgers this season.

Mellusi, who transferred to Wisconsin in June, rushed for 427 yards and six touchdowns on 71 carries across 21 games in his two seasons at Clemson from 2019-20.

Chez Mellusi with the touchdown for @BadgerFootball ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/P4K5QczWma — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 9, 2021

Smile and say CHEZ pic.twitter.com/WZBcyYtq7j — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 10, 2021

