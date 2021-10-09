Herbstreit weighs in on who's the best team in the ACC

On ESPN’s College GameDay show Saturday morning, host Rece Davis asked the crew who they believe is the best team in the ACC, with Clemson – the six-time defending conference champion – currently sitting with one loss in the conference and with a 3-2 record overall.

Kirk Herbstreit weighed in and thinks Pittsburgh (4-1, 1-0 ACC) is in the conversation, as well as No. 19 Wake Forest (5-0, 3-0), which takes on Mississippi State transfer quarterback Garrett Shrader and the Syracuse Orange at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the Carrier Dome.

“The most talented team obviously is Clemson,” Herbstreit said in response to Davis’ question about which team is the ACC’s best. “But I think Pitt’s in that discussion. I think Wake, just because of their efficiency, and not just their record, but they’re playing good ball on both sides. But they better play good ball tonight against Garrett Shrader, who by the way … These quarterbacks move all over the place. Mississippi State guy who’s an athlete, can run around and help (running back) Sean Tucker.”

Herbstreit then asked Chris Fallica, better known as “The Bear” on College GameDay, who he thinks is the best team in the conference.

“It might be Virginia Tech,” Fallica said. “At least in terms of getting to the ACC Championship Game, I think they certainly have the cleanest path right now.”

Following this weekend’s open date, Clemson will be back in action on Friday, Oct. 15 at Syracuse before traveling to Pittsburgh on Oct. 23. The Tigers will then return to Death Valley to play Florida State on Oct. 30 before hitting the road for a matchup at Louisville on Nov. 6. After the UConn game on Nov. 13, Clemson will round out its regular season ACC slate vs. Wake Forest at Death Valley on Nov. 20.

The ACC Championship Game will kick off at 8 p.m. on ABC on Saturday, Dec. 4., at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

