Klubnik: 'I'll be back soon'

Clemson’s five-star commit Cade Klubnik left Westlake’s game Friday night with an apparent shoulder injury.

Klubnik showed his athleticism by catching a pass from one of his skill player teammates. He was taken down inside the goal line and appeared to land on his non-throwing shoulder awkwardly.

He spent 10 minutes in the injury tent and then left the stadium in a golf cart.

While Klubnik appeared to receive some good news on that injured shoulder, he took to Twitter on Saturday to alleviate any concerns that Clemson fans may have.

Appreciate all the texts and prayers! God’s plan for me right now is greater than my own and I am at peace about that.

I’ll be back soon.

Go Chaps🔵🔴 — Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) October 9, 2021

Per the Austin American Stateman, Klubnik separated his shoulder and may only miss a couple of games.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!