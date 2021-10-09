Texans owner comments on chances of Watson trade

With the NFL trade deadline approaching on Nov. 2, former Clemson and current Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will either be traded away by then, or the Texans won’t be able to trade him until March.

The Texans have reportedly softened their asking price for Watson, and according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, teams are still calling about Watson despite the fact that his legal situation, with allegations of sexual misconduct, remains unresolved.

Earlier this week, Texans owner Cal McNair addressed the trade speculation surrounding Watson and didn’t dismiss the possibility of a Watson deal before the deadline. He said it’s a “day-to-day” situation and that it’s in the hands of general manager Nick Caserio.

“We’ll just wait and see,” McNair said while attending an event in Houston, via Sports Talk 790. “It’s a day-to-day thing. Nick is in charge of that, so we’ll see how that works out.”

Added McNair, when asked about the chances of Watson being moved by the Nov. 2 deadline: “I have no idea.”

