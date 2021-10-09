What They Are Saying: Clemson commits shine again Friday, Klubnik injures shoulder

Another week of high school football, another week of standout performances from future Clemson Tigers.

In the latest edition of “What They Are Saying,” we take a look at what is being said on Twitter about some of Clemson’s commits, including Westlake High School’s (Austin, Tex.) five-star quarterback Cade Klubnik, who left Friday night’s game with an injury.

Cade Klubnik to Hunter Luke, 93-yard touchdown. Westlake leads 7-0 — Travis Recek (@TravisRecek) October 9, 2021

Cade Klubnik is such a baller. — Zack Poff (@Zack_Poff_MP) October 9, 2021

Cade Klubnik TD run, now 21-0 Westlake — Travis Recek (@TravisRecek) October 9, 2021

Cade Klubnik just left the sidelines in a cart with his left arm/shoulder wrapped up. — Travis Recek (@TravisRecek) October 9, 2021

Pretty sure this is the play Westlake QB Cade Klubnik injured his left shoulder on. pic.twitter.com/PfWk7UQBBB — Travis Recek (@TravisRecek) October 9, 2021

#Clemson commit @A_Randall5 takes the direct snap 22 yards to the house. @MBSeahawks_FB goes up 14-7 with 11:53 left in the second. — Gabe McDonald (@GabeMcDonald_) October 8, 2021

Adam Randall had a huge opening series, piling up all but two of the Seahawks' yards. But he couldn't punch it in out of the Rhino package. — Ian Guerin (@iguerin) October 8, 2021

Myrtle Beach 14, Hartsville 7, after Adam Randall's 22-yard TD run out of a wildcat formation (not the jumbo Rhino package) with 11:54 left in Q2. — Ian Guerin (@iguerin) October 8, 2021

1-yd TD run by Jeadyn Lukus, & the Mavs cut into the lead. XP is blocked. Mauldin 6

TL Hanna 14

2:26 1Q#schsfb #hsfb — Movin’ The Chains (@MovinChains) October 8, 2021

