What They Are Saying: Clemson commits shine again Friday, Klubnik injures shoulder

What They Are Saying: Clemson commits shine again Friday, Klubnik injures shoulder

Recruiting

What They Are Saying: Clemson commits shine again Friday, Klubnik injures shoulder

By October 9, 2021 1:01 pm

By |

Another week of high school football, another week of standout performances from future Clemson Tigers.

In the latest edition of “What They Are Saying,” we take a look at what is being said on Twitter about some of Clemson’s commits, including Westlake High School’s (Austin, Tex.) five-star quarterback Cade Klubnik, who left Friday night’s game with an injury.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

1hr

Clemson’s five-star commit Cade Klubnik left Westlake’s game Friday night with an apparent shoulder injury. Klubnik showed his athleticism by catching a pass from one of his skill player teammates. He was (…)

18hr

Bad news on Clemson’s five-star quarterback commitment. Clemson class of 2022 five-star quarterback commit Cade Klubnik of Westlake High School (Austin, Texas) left his team’s game Friday night in a golf (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home