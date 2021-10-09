Who does Desmond Howard think is the ACC's best team?

On ESPN’s College GameDay show Saturday morning, host Rece Davis asked the crew who they believe is the best team in the ACC, with Clemson – the six-time defending conference champion – currently sitting with one loss in the conference and with a 3-2 record overall.

Desmond Howard gave his answer, mentioning both No. 19 Wake Forest (5-0, 3-0 ACC) and Pittsburgh (4-1, 1-0).

Like Clemson, Pittsburgh has a bye this weekend, while Wake Forest plays against Syracuse in the Carrier Dome at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

“Wow, that’s a good question,” Howard said in response to Davis’ question about which team is the ACC’s best. “I like Wake. I like Wake a lot. But I think they better be careful going to the Carrier Dome against Syracuse today. Pitt is a team that’s coming out of nowhere, too, though. Keep your eye on the Pitt Panthers. I really like what I’m seeing out of Pitt.”

Clemson plays at Pittsburgh on Saturday, Oct. 23, and the Tigers will round out their regular season ACC slate vs. Wake Forest at Death Valley on Saturday, Nov. 20.

