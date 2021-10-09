Wilkins excited for matchup with Tom Brady, cracks joke about 'the GOAT'

A former Clemson star is gearing up for what he knows will be a memorable NFL game.

Miami Dolphins third-year defensive lineman Christian Wilkins will go up against Tom Brady at 1 p.m. ET Sunday when the Dolphins face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

“Watching the tape, you see why many consider Tom Brady to be the GOAT,” Wilkins said to the media this week. “So, there’s so many things he does throughout the course of the game that are different than what a lot of people do. But we’re excited for the challenge.”

Wilkins added that the matchup with Brady is one “you tell your grandkids about,” then cracked a joke about the seemingly ageless future Hall of Famer.

“This is a game you tell your grandkids about – not necessarily the game, but playing someone of Tom Brady’s stature and things like that. Well shoot, at this rate he might play my grandkids,” Wilkins said with a smile.

“So, he’s definitely a special talent, and we’re excited for the matchup.”

Wilkins has a lot of respect for the 44-year-old Brady and doesn’t think there’s been a noticeable decline in the performance of the 14-time Pro Bowler and seven-time Super Bowl champion.

“People have been saying he’s slowing down for five years,” said Wilkins, a first-round pick of the Dolphins in the 2019 NFL Draft. “But I don’t really see it much. He just keeps winning and keeps doing great things. He continues to be the player he’s always been.”

