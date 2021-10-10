4-star LB wants to be like former Clemson star defender

The Clemson Insider checked in with this talented Class of 2023 linebacker, who has been receiving interest from the Tigers since the Sept. 1 period.

Archbishop Wood (Warminster, PA.) four-star Semaj Birdgmaen has been keeping in touch with Brent Venables over social media.

“Lately, I’ve just been talking to Brent Venables on Twitter,” Bridgeman told The Clemson Insider. “He’ll send me graphics and wish me good luck before my games. We haven’t really gotten on the phone with him, but I think a coach was at my school (Friday), but I didn’t get a chance to see him. My head coach said he was asking about me.”

TCI was later able to confirm that it was Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed, who was at Archbishop Wood this past Friday.

“I really like him and I really like the school,” he said of Venables. “The school has my best interests..”

Even before he got to know Venables, Bridgeman was impressed with what Clemson’s defensive coordinator/linebackers coach was able to utilize Isaiah Simmons as a do-everything linebacker. That’s what he tries to predicate his game upon.

“I love what he did with Isaiah Simmons,” Bridgeman said. “That’s the type of player I want to be. So with him going to that college, Clemson, I really like that school.

Bridgeman will have to see if he’s able to make it to any of Clemson’s three remaining home games this season. He’s been invited by Venables, but he has to see if any game would fit with his schedule.

As far as game-day visits are concerned, Bridgeman has only been down to Penn State.

Bridgeman says he doesn’t have any schools sticking out in his recruitment thus far. He’s keeping his options open and is interested in any program that shows interest in him.

With that being said, what is he looking for in a school at the next level?

“I’m looking to play early on and looking at the relationships with the coaches,” he said.

Bridgeman currently holds offers from Power 5 programs like Arizona State, Boston College, Iowa State, LSU, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

He’s a highly-touted commodity.

Bridgeman currently ranks as the No. 12 linebacker, No. 129 overall prospect and No. 4 recruit in the state of Pennsylvania for the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite.

