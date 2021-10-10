Former Clemson DB in the NFL placed on injured reserve

Former Clemson DB in the NFL placed on injured reserve

Football

Former Clemson DB in the NFL placed on injured reserve

By October 10, 2021 10:44 am

By |

A former Clemson standout in the NFL will have to miss at least three weeks after being placed on injured reserve.

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Saturday they have placed cornerback Trayvon Mullen on IR.

Mullen left the Raiders’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night on a cart with a toe injury.

The former All-ACC performer recorded 16 tackles, four passes defenses and an interception in the Raiders’ first three games this season.

Mullen, a second-round pick of the Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft, is in his third season with the franchise.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

11m

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released on Sunday following Week 6 of the college football season. Clemson (3-2, 2-1 ACC), which had a bye week, is now ranked No. 25 in the latest (…)

reply
1hr

Nolan Turner has experienced a lot in his six years as a football player at Clemson. Yet last week provided him a first. Somewhat lost in the drama of yet another nail-biting outcome for the Tigers in (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home