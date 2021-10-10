Former Clemson DB in the NFL placed on injured reserve

A former Clemson standout in the NFL will have to miss at least three weeks after being placed on injured reserve.

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Saturday they have placed cornerback Trayvon Mullen on IR.

Mullen left the Raiders’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night on a cart with a toe injury.

The former All-ACC performer recorded 16 tackles, four passes defenses and an interception in the Raiders’ first three games this season.

Mullen, a second-round pick of the Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft, is in his third season with the franchise.

We have activated CB Keisean Nixon and RB Jalen Richard from the Reserve/Injured list. In a corresponding move, we have placed CB Damon Arnette, TE Derek Carrier and CB Trayvon Mullen Jr. the Reserve/Injured list. pic.twitter.com/QhOuWKb1nl — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 9, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks