Friday Night Lights: Future Tigers shine with strong performances

A bunch of Clemson commitments shined with standout performances in their respective teams’ games this weekend.

Four-star linebacker pledge Jaren Kanak continues to be a dominant force as his team’s starting quarterback. Kanak led Hays (KS.) to a 39-17 win at Dodge City (KS.) with three rushing touchdowns (1, 31 and 46 yards) and two touchdown passes (9 and 73 yards).

As for the actual quarterback commit in this class, Clemson five-star commit Cade Klubnik, who plays quarterback for Westlake (Austin, TX.) passed for 159 yards and a touchdown on an 8-of-13 clip. He also added six rushes for 46 yards and a touchdown. Klubnik helped lead Westlake to a 35-0 shutout win over Bowie (Austin, TX.) He did however leave the game with an injured non-throwing shoulder. He should be back in a couple of weeks, though, and told TCI that he’s “feeling good.”

While those future Tigers got it done through the air and the ground, four-star wide receiver commit Adam Randall once again gashed opposing defenses. Randall was used as an offensive weapon as helped Myrtle Beach (S.C.) outlast Hartsville (S.C.) in a 47-13 blowout. Randall found the end zone on a five-yard touchdown run. He added 80+ receiving yards and 10 rushing yards.

In other action, four-star corner pledge Toriano Pride of East St. Louis (IL.) recorded five total tackles and an interception in a 68-0 win over Alton (IL.)

Here are other scores from games involving Clemson commits this weekend:

CB Jeadyn Lukus, Mauldin (S.C.) – 43-22 loss vs. T.L. Hanna (Anderson, S.C.)

OT Blake Miller, Strongsville (Oh.) – 28-27 win vs. Euclid (Oh.)

K Robert Gunn III, Pinellas Park (Largo, Fla.) – 44-10 win vs. St. Petersburg (Fla.)

* IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), Greenville (S.C.) and Oscar Smith (Chesapeake, Va.) were out of action on Friday, Oct. 8, meaning that Clemson commits DE Jihaad Campbell, CB Daylen Everette, ATH Keon Sabb, OT Collin Sadler and S Sherrod Covil all did not play.

Stay tuned to The Clemson Insider each week as we keep you updated on the performances of Clemson commits in our “Friday Night Lights” feature.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!