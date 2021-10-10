Michigan WR with popular nickname looking forward to getting in touch with Clemson

In a lot of ways, Nick “Megatron” Marsh resembles Calvin Johnson.

It’s no wonder that he’s earned the moniker that made Johnson into a household name.

While he isn’t Johnson, or at least quite yet, the Class of 2024 wide receiver out of Michigan’s River Rouge High School is already becoming a prospect that college football fans should begin to get themselves acquainted with.

Marsh (6-3, 195) ranks as the No. 18 receiver, No. 80 overall prospect and No. 1 recruit in the state of Michigan for the 2024 class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Marsh named the University of Michigan, Ole Miss and Tennessee as the three schools that are currently sticking out in his recruitment. Though, Clemson is a program that Marsh is hoping and looking forward to getting in touch with.

“Clemson, they always have some dawg receivers coming out of there,” Marsh told The Clemson Insider. “So, that would be my main interest in Clemson.”

Marsh’s recruitment has begun to take off as he’s been able to travel the country and get his name out there. It’s only just the beginning for the talented Michigan receiver.

He has been on multiple game day visits to the local colleges — Michigan and Michigan State — though he was able to travel a lot more this past summer and take in some camps across the nation.

Marsh says that he’s hoping to get down to the Dabo Swinney Camp next summer.

He currently holds Power 5 offers from programs like Arizona State, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Penn State and West Virginia, in addition to the three big schools listed above.

Now that we’ve touched on Marsh as a recruit, who is he as a player?

“I would say it’s being able to catch the ball at will in certain situations and certain moments,” Marsh said when asked to describe his play style and his strengths. “Just being able to keep grinding no matter how out of control the game gets. I’m really just that type of player.

While it’s easy to conclude where that “Megatron” nickname comes from — yes, it has to do with Marsh’s build, his hometown and his playstyle — but there’s more to it.

It’s more than just a nickname.

“It’s more of my playstyle,” he said. “Since little league, I’ve been able to go up and grab the ball, jump over people and make some amazing catches. They just all started to call me ‘Megatron’ and the name started to get real big as I got older, so I really took it and now people look at me as ‘Megatron.’ I just try to be a big inspiration on a lot of people, so I try to take the name seriously now.”

Johnson has become Marsh’s football ideal, so to speak. He takes bits and pieces of the Detroit Lions Hall of Famer wide receiver’s game and tries to make it his own.

“Growing up, I watched the Detroit Lions play on TV a lot,” Marsh said. “I’ve seen Calvin Johnson out there catching balls. I would just take piece by piece of his game and just study it. Now, I try to go out on the field and reflect it.”

