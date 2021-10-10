Rayburn staying ready wherever he's needed up front

Hunter Rayburn has been waiting for an opportunity like the one he had last week for nearly three seasons.

Clemson’s offensive lineman took full advantage of it.

After spending much of his first two seasons in the program playing in mop-up duty up front, Rayburn got his first career start at center against Boston College. With right guard Will Putnam injured, Matt Bockhorst moved back to guard to fill in for him while Rayburn took over snapping duties, though Rayburn didn’t really care how his insertion into the starting lineup came about.

“It was special. It’s something I prayed about and that I’ve dreamed out. Getting to go out there and play was awesome and really rewarding. I hate to see that for Put because Puts a great guy and a great player. But I tried to be ready for my opportunity.”

Putnam helped pave the way for Tigers’ second-best offensive output of the season in terms of total yards (438) and rushing yards, the latter being one of the unit’s most glaring weaknesses this season. The Tigers entered their game against Boston College 99th out of 130 FBS teams in rushing but racked up 231 yards on the ground in their 19-13 win.

Rayburn attributed the increased production on the ground to improved communication among the starting five.

“That’s the biggest part of any play,” Rayburn said. “If we’re not all the same page and one guy messes up, it can be a bust.”

Rayburn’s assignments came at the position he admitted to being most comfortable with up front. The 6-foot-4, 320-pound sophomore played 97 snaps over 10 games the previous two seasons with most of that playing time coming at guard and even tackle. Rayburn said that was largely out of necessity as injuries piled up at those spots.

Rayburn said he still reps at different positions during practice unless otherwise ordered by coaches. Before last week, though, his only game reps this season had come at guard.

But Rayburn was back at center against the Eagles, a position where he had competed with Bockhorst and fellow sophomore Mason Trotter during fall camp. As for his performance last week, Rayburn was satisfied with it outside of one low snap to D.J. Uiagalelei in the second half.

“I feel like I did all right,” Rayburn said. “That snap for sure could’ve been better. The ball, it was pretty wet. And my towel was pretty wet at that point. Other than that, I feel like I did all right.”

The way the line performed as a whole could prompt the coaching staff to keep Rayburn at center and move Bockhorst back to left guard, where he played last season, assuming Putnam is able to return for the Tigers’ next game Friday at Syracuse. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said all possible lineups up front would be evaluated before then.

“I was just just ready to play wherever they put me,” Rayburn said.

He’ll continue to stay that way going forward.