Football

Still no love for the Tigers in AP Poll

By October 10, 2021 2:01 pm

There is still no love for Clemson in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

The Tigers, which had an open date this weekend, remain unranked in the latest AP Poll that was released on Sunday following the Week 6 action in college football.

Despite beating Boston College 19-13 at Death Valley last weekend, Clemson (3-2, 2-1 ACC) dropped out of the AP Top 25 for the first time since November 16, 2014.

It snapped Clemson’s school-record streak of 107 straight weeks in the AP Poll.

In the latest AP Poll, Clemson received the second-most votes for an unranked team with 63, behind Auburn with 106. Last week, the Tigers received the most votes for an unranked team with 96.

The Tigers will return to action this Friday when they play Syracuse at the Carrier Dome. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN.

Here is the full AP Top 25 (as of Oct. 10):

1
Georgia (6-0) 2 SEC 1,550 (62)
2
Iowa (6-0) 3 Big Ten 1,476
3
Cincinnati (5-0) 5 American Athletic 1,407

 

4
Oklahoma (6-0) 6 Big 12 1,336
5
Alabama (5-1) 1 SEC 1,286
6
Ohio State (5-1) 7 Big Ten 1,157
7
Penn State (5-1) 4 Big Ten 1,147
8
Michigan (6-0) 9 Big Ten 1,139
9
Oregon (4-1) 8 Pac-12 1,057
10
Michigan State (6-0) 11 Big Ten 992

 

11
Kentucky (6-0) 16 SEC 918
12
Oklahoma State (5-0) 12 Big 12 830
13
Ole Miss (4-1) 17 SEC 779
14
Notre Dame (5-1) 14 IA Independents 732
15
Coastal Carolina (6-0) 15 Sun Belt 712
16
Wake Forest (6-0) 19 ACC 526
17
Arkansas (4-2) 13 SEC 470

 

18
Arizona State (5-1) 22 Pac-12 428
19
Brigham Young (5-1) 10 IA Independents 421
20
Florida (4-2) 20 SEC 397
21
Texas A&M (4-2) SEC 348
22
North Carolina State (4-1) 23 ACC 265
23
SMU (6-0) 24 American Athletic 225
24
San Diego State (5-0) 25 Mountain West 176

25

Texas (4-2)21Big 12108
Others receiving votes:
Auburn 106, Clemson 63, Baylor 62, UTSA 22, Mississippi State 7, Kansas State 3, Air Force 2, Appalachian State 2, Pittsburgh 1

