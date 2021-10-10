Still no love for the Tigers in AP Poll

There is still no love for Clemson in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.
The Tigers, which had an open date this weekend, remain unranked in the latest AP Poll that was released on Sunday following the Week 6 action in college football.
Despite beating Boston College 19-13 at Death Valley last weekend, Clemson (3-2, 2-1 ACC) dropped out of the AP Top 25 for the first time since November 16, 2014.
It snapped Clemson’s school-record streak of 107 straight weeks in the AP Poll.
In the latest AP Poll, Clemson received the second-most votes for an unranked team with 63, behind Auburn with 106. Last week, the Tigers received the most votes for an unranked team with 96.
The Tigers will return to action this Friday when they play Syracuse at the Carrier Dome. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN.
Here is the full AP Top 25 (as of Oct. 10):
|1
|
|Georgia (6-0)
|2
|1,550 (62)
|2
|
|Iowa (6-0)
|3
|1,476
|3
|
|Cincinnati (5-0)
|5
|1,407
|4
|
|Oklahoma (6-0)
|6
|1,336
|5
|
|Alabama (5-1)
|1
|1,286
|6
|
|Ohio State (5-1)
|7
|1,157
|7
|
|Penn State (5-1)
|4
|1,147
|8
|
|Michigan (6-0)
|9
|1,139
|9
|
|Oregon (4-1)
|8
|1,057
|10
|
|Michigan State (6-0)
|11
|992
|11
|
|Kentucky (6-0)
|16
|918
|12
|
|Oklahoma State (5-0)
|12
|830
|13
|
|Ole Miss (4-1)
|17
|779
|14
|
|Notre Dame (5-1)
|14
|732
|15
|
|Coastal Carolina (6-0)
|15
|712
|16
|
|Wake Forest (6-0)
|19
|526
|17
|
|Arkansas (4-2)
|13
|470
|18
|
|Arizona State (5-1)
|22
|428
|19
|
|Brigham Young (5-1)
|10
|421
|20
|
|Florida (4-2)
|20
|397
|21
|
|Texas A&M (4-2)
|348
|22
|
|North Carolina State (4-1)
|23
|265
|23
|
|SMU (6-0)
|24
|225
|24
|
|San Diego State (5-0)
|25
|176
|
25
Texas (4-2)21Big 12108
