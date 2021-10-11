Former Clemson OL placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

A former Clemson offensive lineman in the NFL has been on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Monday they have placed guard Jackson Carman on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Carman, a 2021 second-round draft pick of the Bengals, made his first career start against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 and also started each of Cincinnati’s last two games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Green Bay Packers.

We've made multiple roster moves. ⤵ — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 11, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks