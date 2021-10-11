Former Clemson OL placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Former Clemson OL placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Football

Former Clemson OL placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

By October 11, 2021 2:26 pm

By |

A former Clemson offensive lineman in the NFL has been on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Monday they have placed guard Jackson Carman on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Carman, a 2021 second-round draft pick of the Bengals, made his first career start against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 and also started each of Cincinnati’s last two games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Green Bay Packers.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

13hr

A big offensive line prospect with half a dozen scholarship offers already under his belt is drawing interest from Clemson and made his way to Death Valley for the Tigers’ most recent game. Belmont (N.C.) (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home