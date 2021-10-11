Former Clemson receivers shine in Sunday's NFL action

A couple of “WRU” members went off on Sunday in the NFL.

Former Clemson receivers Mike Williams and DeAndre Hopkins both shined in Week 5 of NFL action, combining to record 14 receptions for 252 yards and three touchdowns in their two games.

Williams had a career-high-tying eight catches for a career-high 165 yards and caught two TD passes for the Los Angeles Chargers in their 47-42 win over the Cleveland Browns, while Hopkins hauled in six passes for 87 yards and a touchdown for the Arizona Cardinals in their 17-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Williams leads the NFL with six touchdown receptions. Meanwhile, Hopkins passed Larry Fitzgerald for the most receptions in NFL history prior to a player’s 30 birthday with his 765th career catch. He now has 769 career catches.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks