Game Time/TV Announced for Clemson-Pitt

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Oct. 23.
Saturday, Oct. 23
- Wake Forest at Army, Noon, CBSSN – previously announced
- UMass at Florida State, Noon, ACC Network
- Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m., RSN
- Clemson at Pitt, 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN – network designation after the games of Oct. 16
- Boston College at Louisville, 4 p.m., ACC Network
- NC State at Miami, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU – network designation after the games of Oct. 16
- Georgia Tech at Virginia, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network
All times are Eastern.