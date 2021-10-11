Game Time/TV Announced for Clemson-Pitt

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Oct. 23.

Saturday, Oct. 23

  • Wake Forest at Army, Noon, CBSSN – previously announced
  • UMass at Florida State, Noon, ACC Network
  • Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m., RSN
  • Clemson at Pitt, 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN – network designation after the games of Oct. 16
  • Boston College at Louisville, 4 p.m., ACC Network
  • NC State at Miami, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU – network designation after the games of Oct. 16
  • Georgia Tech at Virginia, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network

All times are Eastern.

