Gibson details commitment with TCI: Clemson 'made me feel like I was at home'

Chauncey Gibson wanted to feel like he was at home.

He found that at Clemson.

It’s why the Kimball (TX.) product didn’t leave Tiger Town without offering a verbal pledge, making him the second Chauncey to join Clemson’s 2022 recruiting class.

Gibson detailed his decision with The Clemson Insider on Sunday night.

“When I was down there and by the end of the visit, they made me feel like I was at home,” he told TCI. “The players, they treated me well, they made me feel like I was already a player on the team. I only hung out with five of them, but all five of them made me feel at home.

“The coaches made me feel at home. They told me some stuff that any player would love to hear, going to the next level. That played a big role. I really think they’re going to help me get to the next level.”

Gibson told Clemson’s coaching staff at Breakfast Saturday morning that he would be committing to the Tigers over schools like SMU, Texas Tech and Old Dominon.

Their reaction?

“They was happy. They was real happy, especially Coach Brownell,” Gibson said. “He was happy.”

Gibson’s recruitment was spearheaded by both assistant coach Antonio Reynolds Dean and director of recruiting Lucas McKay. Though, Clemson head coach Brad Brownell played a significant role throughout and during Gibson’s official visit.

What part of Clemson’s recruiting pitch resonated the most with Gibson?

“The way they was coming at me,” he said. “They came at me pretty hard. They came at me. They called every day, probably twice a day. They called every day, so that played a big part in it. I feel like I was a priority. I feel like they needed me and wanted me and I felt like I needed them and wanted to be there.”

Even though he’s been committed for just two days now, it means a lot to Gibson that Clemson continues to reach out every day and check in on him. That goes a long way.

While it was ultimately Gibson’s decision, his parents felt the same way about Clemson. That family feeling was apparent as soon he walked into the Littlejohn Coliseum. Everybody welcomed him with warm and open arms.

“When I walked in the arena, I was so amazed,” he said. “I was amazed. And then, when we went into breaking down what role I would be playing here, I was amazed that I would have to play a big role like that. I would think I would just come in being a shooter. They want me to come in and fill big shoes, facilitate the offense, knock down open shots. So, they want me to come in and be an all-around player. I gotta get stronger. I gotta get faster. I gotta get quicker. I gotta get more mentally smart. I’m in it to work. We gotta get the job done.”

Gibson touched on the role that Clemson envisions for him, but he provided some more details.

“I gotta come in,” he added. “I know one thing I gotta defend, be ready to defend 94-feet. Another thing they told me I gotta do, is really, I gotta rebound. That’s really it. Any coach wants a leader, but they want me to come in, lead the team. They’re gonna tell me what I do wrong and I gotta be coachable and everything.”

When Gibson was leaving to return home to Texas, fellow Class of 2022 commit Chauncey Wiggins was coming in. The four-star pledge, who was a major addition from Grayson (Loganville, Ga.), thrives playing along the wing and can play either the 3 or 4 positions for the Tigers.

“We talked on the phone,” Gibson said. “We linked up on the phone and everything. Two Chauncey’s. It’s already gonna be a problem with us two and the people that are already there? Yeah, it’s gonna be a problem. And then, we’re trying to get Ven-Allen [Lubin]. If we get Ven-Allen? Oh, yes.”

Gibson has already talked with Lubin a couple of times since Saturday.

“I’ve told him that this is the place for him,” Gibson said. “This is where he needs to be. No other place!”

While he now puts on his recruiting cap as he tries to work Lubin, Gibson is quite happy he pushed back his own commitment date.

It allowed him to see what Clemson was all about and it certainly impacted his decision.

He couldn’t be happier to be a Tiger.

