Lawrence, Meyer have apparent disagreement after latest loss

On fourth-and-goal in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans in Jacksonville, the Jaguars had the ball at the Titans 1-yard line, down by 12 points with 10:28 remaining on the clock.

Instead of running a quarterback sneak with the 6-foot-6, 220-pound Trevor Lawrence inches away from the goal line, the Jaguars decided to have him hand the ball off to running back Carlos Hyde, who got stuffed for a loss of 3 yards and turnover on downs that essentially ended all hopes of a comeback by Jacksonville.

After the game, when asked about the play call and a possible quarterback sneak in that situation instead, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said Lawrence wasn’t comfortable running the play.

Urban Meyer on why no QB sneak for Trevor Lawrence from the six-inch line? "He’s not quite comfortable with that yet. I know that might sound silly, but if you’ve never done it, it’s something that we need to keep [working on] so that we can make that call in that situation." — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) October 10, 2021

Lawrence, though, appeared to disagree with Meyer after the game.

Lawrence: "No. I feel comfortable. Obviously I haven’t run it in a game, but I feel comfortable … no, QB sneak is something we can always get to and I feel comfortable with." https://t.co/uoxf3lr4Mp — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) October 10, 2021

The Jaguars went on to lose the game, 37-19 — their 20th consecutive loss dating back to last season, the second-longest losing streak in NFL history.

Lawrence finished 23-of-33 passing for 273 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception. He also ran for 28 yards and a rushing touchdown on seven carries.

Lawrence will try to help the Jags snap their long losing skid this Sunday when they play former Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins and the Miami Dolphins.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks