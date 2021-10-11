NFL Insider gives update on Watson trade situation

An NFL Insider provided the latest on what he is hearing about Deshaun Watson and a potential trade involving the former Clemson and current Houston Texans quarterback.

During the latest edition of “#AskGlazer”, FOX NFL Insider Jay Glazer was asked to give the latest on Watson and a potential trade to the Miami Dolphins — the team that has long been viewed as the frontrunner to possibly acquire Watson via trade.

“Everybody’s asking this,” Glazer said in a video he posted on Twitter, which you can watch below. “Nothing’s changed, only because Houston still hasn’t gotten what they want from their demands for Miami. The desire is still there from Miami. And yes, they did soften their demands. It’s still whether or not Miami can give them what they’re looking for here.”

Glazer also commented on a question that was posed to him by someone wondering if the Pittsburgh Steelers would make a move for Watson in an effort to turn their season around, with Ben Roethlisberger struggling at times this season.

“I actually talked to (Steelers head coach) Mike Tomlin about if something could happen this year,” Glazer said. “He said, nah, we’re not the type of team that’ll do something during the season, that’s just not us. So, I don’t see that happening with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Deshaun Watson or anything like that.”

As Glazer reiterated, the Texans have lowered their asking price for Watson. However, he notes that Houston won’t just move him without getting a sufficient return, if they do in fact make a deal with another team before the Nov. 2 trade deadline.

“I told you a couple weeks ago, Houston, they did soften their trade demands somewhat,” Glazer said. “They’re still not going to give him away just for nothing. So, they’re still kind of haggling back and forth. They’ve still got some more time before the trade deadline.”

Watson, of course, has been inactive for each of Houston’s games so far this season with his legal situation, with allegations of sexual assault and sexual misconduct, still unresolved.

Another edition of #AskGlazer How long will #RussellWilson really be out? Will #AaronRodgers go to Pittsburgh? Is #MatthewStafford a top 5 QB? And will you see me back with Spencer Strasmore and the @BallersHBO team anytime soon? @nflonfox pic.twitter.com/IMxcWilxRh — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) October 11, 2021

