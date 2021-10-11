North Carolina OL blown away by Clemson visit

A big offensive line prospect with half a dozen scholarship offers already under his belt is drawing interest from Clemson and made his way to Death Valley for the Tigers’ most recent game.

Belmont (N.C.) South Point tackle Sullivan Absher was in attendance as an unofficial visitor for the 19-13 victory over Boston College on Saturday, Oct. 2, and the class of 2023 recruit was blown away by his game-day experience on campus.

“The pregame environment was insane, there were people tailgating miles outside the stadium hours before kickoff,” Absher told The Clemson Insider. “The facilities are probably the best I’ve seen. The player lounge, the weight room, the cafeteria all are top notch. And then the game in Death Valley was amazing, the fans are great.”

Absher, a 6-foot-7, 290-pound junior, recently began hearing from Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell and has been in regular contact with him of late.

“Clemson is definitely showing interest currently as well,” Absher said. “Coach Caldwell reached out several times a week to check up on me, which I really like and respect how he takes the time to do so.”

Absher has a tie to the Tigers’ football program in the form of former Clemson star safety Tanner Muse, who likewise went to South Point High School.

“The Muse family actually lives in the neighborhood next to us, so we’ve been family friends with them for a while,” Absher said. “Great family.”

Absher is coming off a visit to Virginia Tech for its game vs. Notre Dame on Saturday, and in addition to Clemson, he has been to North Carolina, Duke and NC State this season.

NC State, Duke, Virginia Tech, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State, East Carolina and Old Dominion have all extended offers to Absher, who figures to earn plenty more offers moving forward and hopes to see the Tigers eventually come calling with one of their own.

“An offer from Clemson would be a big accomplishment for me,” he said. “I mean an offer from a top-five program over the past decade is a pretty big deal. Clemson would definitely be near the top for me.”

