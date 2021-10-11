Swinney updates Shipley's status

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on Monday updated the status of injured running back Will Shipley ahead of the team’s game at Syracuse.

Speaking on his weekly call-in radio show, Swinney said he expects Shipley to be back “somewhere down the road in the near future,” though that’s as specific as Swinney got with the timeframe. Shipley, the team’s leading rusher, sustained a lower leg injury in the second half of Clemson’s double-overtime loss at North Carolina State on Sept. 25 and missed the Tigers’ game against Boston College on Oct. 2.

Swinney said at the time Shipley would likely miss three to four weeks. Friday’s game at Syracuse will mark a little less than three full weeks since Shipley’s injury, but Swinney said he’s been amazed by how quickly his freshman running back has been able to recover.

“I think he’s part Superman. I really do,” Swinney said Monday. “His last name starts with an S. I’m not sure he doesn’t have one on his chest. But he’s just amazing.”