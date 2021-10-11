What They Are Saying: Trevor Lawrence in NFL Week 5

What They Are Saying: Trevor Lawrence in NFL Week 5

Football

What They Are Saying: Trevor Lawrence in NFL Week 5

By October 11, 2021 8:40 am

By |

Former Clemson star Trevor Lawrence took the field for the fifth game of his NFL career on Sunday.

Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars fell to the Tennessee Titans in Jacksonville, 37-19, but Lawrence threw for a touchdown and also ran for another score. Overall, the rookie quarterback went 23-of-33 passing for 273 yards with the touchdown pass and an interception.

Lawrence nearly scored a second rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter, but was ruled down inside the 1-yard line upon replay review.

Check out what some are saying about Lawrence and his day:

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

9hr

A big offensive line prospect with half a dozen scholarship offers already under his belt is drawing interest from Clemson and made his way to Death Valley for the Tigers’ most recent game. Belmont (N.C.) (…)

20hr

There is still no love for Clemson in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. The Tigers, which had an open date this weekend, remain unranked in the latest AP Poll that was released on Sunday following the Week 6 action (…)

22hr

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released on Sunday following Week 6 of the college football season. Clemson (3-2, 2-1 ACC), which had a bye week, is now ranked No. 25 in the latest (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home