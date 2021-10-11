What They Are Saying: Trevor Lawrence in NFL Week 5

Former Clemson star Trevor Lawrence took the field for the fifth game of his NFL career on Sunday.

Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars fell to the Tennessee Titans in Jacksonville, 37-19, but Lawrence threw for a touchdown and also ran for another score. Overall, the rookie quarterback went 23-of-33 passing for 273 yards with the touchdown pass and an interception.

Lawrence nearly scored a second rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter, but was ruled down inside the 1-yard line upon replay review.

Check out what some are saying about Lawrence and his day:

Check out this Trevor Lawrence Jersey. Half Jaguars

Half Clemson pic.twitter.com/m85kRTA3Xh — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) October 10, 2021

Trevor shows off the pocket presence and Tavon does the rest!#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/TFJG0W7YcK — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 10, 2021

Trevor Lawrence is on the board for Week 5. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/exS3g7r6cS — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) October 10, 2021

Lawrence: "No. I feel comfortable. Obviously I haven’t run it in a game, but I feel comfortable … no, QB sneak is something we can always get to and I feel comfortable with." https://t.co/uoxf3lr4Mp — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) October 10, 2021

Trevor Lawrence has now experienced more losses in the first 5 games of his NFL career..than he did during his entire High School and College careers combined — trey wingo (@wingoz) October 10, 2021

Trevor Lawrence: I thought I got in. They overturned it. Four inches. Have to be able to punch it in. It’s disappointing for sure. pic.twitter.com/xRnMbatCmB — Cole Pepper (@ColePepper) October 10, 2021

#Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence says that as he’s begun to use his legs more, the team has worked in scramble drills more in practice. But admits, they didn’t work on it early on. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) October 10, 2021

Trevor Lawrence says “everyone is all in.” pic.twitter.com/UrTXdMUYZP — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) October 10, 2021

