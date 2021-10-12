Big addition to the Clemson Board of Trustees

The former Governor of South Carolina and permanent representative to the United Nations has been named to the Clemson Board of Trustees.

Nikki R. Haley, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Clemson in 1994, has been selected to the BOT, effective immediately.

“Ambassador Haley’s love of country, leadership skills, commitment to education, and passion for Clemson University will serve the Board well. She will be a tireless advocate for the University and all of its constituents,” said Kim Wilkerson, Chair of the Board of Trustees.

Haley succeeds David H. Wilkins of Greenville, who is retiring as a Trustee after serving since 2007, including six years as Chair. Wilkins will become a Trustee Emeritus.

