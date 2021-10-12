Clemson slips in national outlet's updated FBS team rankings

After Week 6 of the college football season, a national outlet updated its ranking of all 130 FBS teams.

Clemson (3-2, 2-1 ACC), which had an open date in Week 6, slipped in the new CBS Sports 130.

CBS Sports now has the Tigers ranked No. 31, down four spots from where they were ranked following the 19-13 win over Boston College at Death Valley on Oct. 2.

Clemson returns this Friday against Syracuse at the Carrier Dome. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN.

